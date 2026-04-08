Israel supports Trump's two weeks ceasefire decision: PMO

JERUSALEM: Israel supports US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but said it does not cover Hezbollah in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.
"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region," an announcement from the PMO said.
The announcement also backed US' effort “to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours and the world."
The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations, the announcement said.
However, it ruled out halting its operations in Lebanon against Shi'ite Hezbollah, categorically stating that “the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon”.
Israel has been operating on the ground in southern Lebanon and by air at other strongholds of Hezbollah in efforts to decapitate it of its ability to attack areas in the north of Israel.
The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Trump announced 90 minutes before his deadline to wipe out civilisation from the West Asian nation was to end.
Trump announced that he was pushing off the major bombing campaign in Iran, subject to Iran agreeing to the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING" of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump made the dramatic announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday evening (US time) even as Democrats called for his removal over unhinged threats to wipe out the Iranian civilisation.
"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump said, adding that this will be a double-sided ceasefire.
In Tehran, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war and that it would negotiate with the US in Islamabad beginning Friday.
In Islamabad, Pakistan, Prime Minister Sharif extended an invitation to the delegations of the US and Iran to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.
Trump also shared on his Truth Social account Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi’s statement confirming the ceasefire deal with the US.
"If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” the Iranian foreign minister said in the statement, adding that, for the next two weeks, passage through the Strait of Hormuz "will be possible”, in coordination with Iran’s military.
The US launched the war on Iran on February 28 over Tehran's refusal to give up its stockpile of nuclear fuel.