Israel strikes Syria, Lebanon following rocket fire

TEL AVIV: The Israeli military shelled locations in Syria and Lebanon where rocket launches were detected this morning.

No Israelis were injured from either barrage.

Also overnight, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile that fell in an open area in the area of Yiftah in northern Israel. No injuries were reported.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck locations in Lebanon after an anti-tank rocket was fired at Kibbutz Yiftah.

The rocket landed in an open area causing no damage.