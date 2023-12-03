Begin typing your search...
Israel strikes Syria, Lebanon following rocket fire
Furthermore, IDF artillery struck locations in Lebanon after an anti-tank rocket was fired at Kibbutz Yiftah
TEL AVIV: The Israeli military shelled locations in Syria and Lebanon where rocket launches were detected this morning.
No Israelis were injured from either barrage.
Also overnight, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile that fell in an open area in the area of Yiftah in northern Israel. No injuries were reported.
Furthermore, IDF artillery struck locations in Lebanon after an anti-tank rocket was fired at Kibbutz Yiftah.
The rocket landed in an open area causing no damage.
