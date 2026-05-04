Israel strikes southern Lebanon, killing 4; Hezbollah drone wounds 2 Israeli soldiers

Israel's military and Hezbollah kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in place since April 17. The state-run National News Agency reported that the four people were killed in strikes on three southern villages.

Israel's military on Friday afternoon urged residents of the village of Habboush near the southern city of Nabatiyeh to evacuate, warning that those close to Hezbollah's facilities would be putting their lives in danger if they stay.

Friday's exchanges came after paramedics recovered the bodies of five people, including a man and his three sons, from under rubble in the village of Kfar Rumman, also near Nabatiyeh, a day after they were killed.