Israel strikes Iran's feared Basij from commanders to street level, but its grip remains strong

Security agents are still out in force

Residents say security forces still have an intimidating presence in Tehran. War monitors say an intensified crackdown that began with the crushing of January's nationwide protests continues, often targeting those who take videos of strikes or try to get around a weeks-long internet blackout to contact the outside world.

Israel's campaign may aim to undermine the morale of Basijis and prompt defections or refusals to serve. It could also encourage the many Iranians who remain furious over the thousands killed in January's crackdown.

In early March, Israel's military issued a Farsi-language message urging the mothers of Basijis to "save their children" by encouraging them put down their arms.

But the Basijis are highly ideological and "the most decentralised force within an already highly decentralised system," Hamidreza Azizi, an expert on Iran's security and foreign policy, said.

Israel's killing of its top commander, Gen Gholam Reza Soleimani, early Tuesday, is unlikely to disrupt it, Azizi said. The Basij chief is chosen not for expertise but for "ideological rigidity and demonstrated loyalty to the supreme leader," playing a more symbolic role.

"In most cases, Basij units operate autonomously or semi-autonomously, particularly in operational matters," Azizi said.

Basij checkpoints have proliferated across Tehran, often just a line of traffic cones and a few vehicles. One resident said there were five or six new checkpoints in his upscale neighbourhood alone. They search vehicles for weapons, examine documents and sometimes demand to look at people's phones, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity for his safety.