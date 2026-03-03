Israel steps up airstrikes in Tehran, as Iran widens response across region

As explosions rang out in Tehran and in Lebanon where Israel said it struck Hezbollah militants the American embassy in Saudi Arabia came under drone attack.

Four days into a war that President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks but perhaps longer, hundreds of people have been killed, the vast majority in Iran, where information has been limited in part by an internet shutdown.

The spiralling nature of the war raised questions about when and how it would end. Trump seemed to leave open the possibility for more extensive US military involvement, telling the New York Post on Monday that he was not ruling out the possibility of boots on the ground.

The administration has given various objectives. While the initial US-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Trump urged Iranians to overthrow their government, senior administration officials have since said regime change was not the goal.

Trump said Monday the military campaign's four objectives were to destroy Iran's missile capabilities, wipe out its navy, prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensure that it cannot continue to support allied armed groups.

Across Iran's capital, explosions rang out throughout the night into Tuesday, with aircraft heard overhead.