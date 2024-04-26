Israel slams German decision to resume cooperation with UN Gaza Agency

TEL AVIV: Israel's Foreign Ministry called the German government's decision to renew cooperation with UNRWA (the UN Relief Works Agency) in Gaza "unfortunate and disappointing" adding that UNWRA is "part of the problem and not part of the solution."

"Israel shared with Germany and other donor countries detailed information about hundreds of Hamas military operatives and many hundreds of other operatives belonging to the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad - all UNRA employees," said the ministry in a statement. "These are not some rotten apples - this is a rotten and poisoned tree."

"The transfer of German taxpayers' money to UNRWA, whose employees are such a large proportion of Hamas operatives - an organization considered in Germany to be a terrorist organization - will not contribute to the promotion of the security and well-being of the residents of the area, Israelis and Palestinians alike," it added.

The Foreign Ministry went on to say, however, that it will continue to work "closely with the German government through all channels to channel humanitarian aid to Gaza through other agencies."