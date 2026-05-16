World

Israel says it killed leader of Hamas' military wing, one of architects of Oct 7 attacks

Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in a strike in Gaza City on Friday, Israel's army said
Israel says it killed leader of Hamas' military wing
Israel says it killed leader of Hamas' military wingAP
Updated on

JERUSALEM: Israel says it has killed the leader of Hamas' military wing, one of the architects of the October 7, 2023 attacks that triggered the war in Gaza.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in a strike in Gaza City on Friday, Israel's army said. He was one of the last senior commanders in Hamas' military who had directed the planning and execution of the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel.Haddad assumed the role after his predecessor, Mohammed Sinwar, was killed, Israeli officials said.

On Saturday, Haddad's family confirmed his death to The Associated Press.His killing came as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile as key issues like the disarmament of Hamas stall the deal's progress.

Anti-Israeli
Assassination of Hamas leader
Izz al-Din al-Haddad
Mohammed Sinwar

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in