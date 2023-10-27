Israel says drone strike on Egypt town launched from ‘Red Sea area’

TEL AVIV: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari has said that a strike in the Egyptian Red Sea town of Taba in the early hours of Friday originated from “the Red Sea area", in an apparent reference to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Israeli media reported.

Taba sits on the border with Israel and is some 10 km from the southern city of Eilat, Times of Israel reported. The Al Arabiya broadcaster quoted an Egyptian military spokesman who said the strike was caused by a drone.

“In the last few hours, an aerial threat was detected in the Red Sea area. Fighter jets were scrambled to the threat and the issue is under investigation,” Hagari said.

“To our understanding, the impact in Egypt originates from this threat. Israel will work together with Egypt and the US and tighten the defence against threats from the Red Sea area,” he added, Times of Israel reported.

Al-Qahera news, which has close ties to Egypt’s intelligence service, said the strike hit a medical facility where ambulances were parked, and a hospital administration building.

Six persons suffered minor injuries and were being treated at a hospital, Egypt’s Health Ministry said.

An unnamed security source cited by Al-Qahera said Egypt reserved the right to respond to the attack, Times of Israel reported.

Once the origin of the launch is determined, all options are available, the source added.