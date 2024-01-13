Israel reaches deal to deliver medicine to hostages in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israel has reached an agreement with Qatar to allow the delivery of vital prescription drugs to Israeli hostages in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said in a statement

"The medication will be delivered in the next few days," it noted. David Barnea, Israel's Mossad intelligence agency chief, led the talks with Qatar on the Israeli side, the office was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The high-level negotiations included talks about increasing the quantity of medicines that Israel allows into the besieged enclave for Gaza civilians. However, the statement did not mention whether progress has been achieved on the issue.

About 132 people are still held in Gaza by Hamas and other militant groups after being kidnapped during Hamas' surprise attack on October 7.

The Israeli bombardment and siege have created a severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 23,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.