Israel President Herzog greets India on Independence Day, hails ‘beautiful friendship’

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!” Herzog posted on X.

“I hope that we will continue to strengthen this beautiful friendship between Israel and India,” he said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also extended its greetings.

More than 400 Indians from all over Israel descended on this northern coastal city in Tel Aviv district to celebrate the Independence Day.

The enthusiastic crowd made it to the venue in the morning despite the early start in view of the “historic journey of the Suryapath Tiranga” with the Indian mission in Israel passing the baton to the one in Egypt.

Ambassador J P Singh hoisted the Tricolour amid patriotic slogans from the crowd.