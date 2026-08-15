Israel President Herzog greets India on Independence Day, hails ‘beautiful friendship’

HERZLIYA (ISRAEL): Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated India and its people on the 80th Independence Day, calling for strengthening the “beautiful friendship” between the two countries.
“On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!” Herzog posted on X.
“I hope that we will continue to strengthen this beautiful friendship between Israel and India,” he said.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry also extended its greetings.
More than 400 Indians from all over Israel descended on this northern coastal city in Tel Aviv district to celebrate the Independence Day.
The enthusiastic crowd made it to the venue in the morning despite the early start in view of the “historic journey of the Suryapath Tiranga” with the Indian mission in Israel passing the baton to the one in Egypt.
Ambassador J P Singh hoisted the Tricolour amid patriotic slogans from the crowd.
The ceremony started with the singing of Vande Mataram, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song.
Singh also felicitated the winners of “Know India Quiz” and of the photography competition “India Through My Lens”.
Meanwhile, the Indian community in Israel has planned several events across the country to celebrate Independence Day.
The Bhartiya Gorkha Association of Israel has organised a special function at Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv, inviting members of the community.
More than 40,000 Indians are estimated to be working in various sectors of the Israeli economy, with reports of many more waiting to join the workforce.
The Indian mission also organised a short cultural programme following the flag hoisting.