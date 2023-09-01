Israel PM Netanyahu holds security assessment

TEL AVIV: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a security assessment at the Kirya ­IDF headquarters – in Tel Aviv.

Attending the assessment are the Defence Minister, the National Security Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director of the ISA, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Inspector General of the Israel Police, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, the Head of the IDF Intelligence Branch, the Head of the IDF Personnel Branch, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Head of Research at the IDF Intelligence Branch.

The meeting is being held after a terrorist attack Thursday morning killed one IDF solider and wounded three others.