Israel opens embassy in Slovenia as small EU nation shifts policies

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar travelled to Ljubljana, Slovenia's capital, for the occasion that asserts a shift in Slovenia's policy toward Israel under the current right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Saar called the embassy opening a “historic day” after a meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Tone Kajzer. He described Israel as "the only democracy in the Middle East and almost the only real and true partner of Europe,” the STA news agency reported.

“Moreover, we are defending Europe, Europe's security, directly and indirectly,” Saar said, adding that “Israel is the fortress on the front line for Western civilisation”.