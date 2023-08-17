Israel opening postal market to more competition

TEL AVIV: Israel’s Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi said that he is encouraging the entry of “new players” into Israel’s flailing postal market. He is also reducing regulatory barriers for entering into this field in the hopes that new companies will do a better job as Israel’s postal service is closing branches as it is subject of widespread criticism for poor services.

Israel's Minister said he is working to allow players to engage in all postal services in the regulated area (domestic and international), such as collection, transfer, distribution or delivery services of postal items whose weight does not exceed 500 grams. He also intends to do away with the need for permits for offering bulk mail services of over 1,000 items of mail per delivery, and courier services whose price exceeds NIS 5.40.

Minister Karhi said, "As I have always said, the thing that stands before my eyes is the improvement of service to the consumer. The current move will remove barriers, open the market to competition and ultimately lead to better postal services for the Israeli public."