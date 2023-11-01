Israel Navy deploys missile boats in Gulf of Eilat

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has deployed several of the Israeli Navy’s missile ships in the Gulf of Eilat in the Red Sea.

The move, it said, was made in accordance with the assessment of the security situation there and as part of the strengthening of the defence effort there.

This comes after Houthi terrorists in Yemen “declared war” on Israel and launched missiles at Eilat. Some of the missiles were intercepted by the US military and some landed in Egyptian territory in the Sinai Peninsula just to the south of Eilat.