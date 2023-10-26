Israel Minister Benny Gantz shoulders responsibility of Oct 7 attack

TEL AVIV: A minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israel Defence Force (IDF) Chief, Benny Gantz on Thursday said that as former IDF chief and former Defence minister, he bore some responsibility for the October 7 massacre.

Gantz, who also served as Israel's Defence Minister between 2020 and 2022, made the remarks while briefing news reporters.

The senior leader, who is from the opposition's National Unity Party, joined the Netanyahu cabinet on October 12 after the Hamas attack of October 7.

Gantz in the briefing said, ”Anyone who has been part of the leadership or Defence of the state of Israel in any role cannot shake off the responsibility for what happened.”

The Minister without portfolio also said that he was with the military and had held key roles in defence. He said that he was not releasing himself from the responsibility of what happened.

Benny Gantz said that the country will have to wait until the war was over for a detailed investigation to hold those who were at fault.

He also said that it was a right decision to join the government and has helped in decision making, in the diplomatic and security functions.

Benny Gantz said that this was a decision to give a message to people living in Israel and also to the exterior enemies.

When asked on the continuation of his party in the cabinet, Gantz said, ”Just as I know how to join the cabinet, I know when to get out of it.”