Israel military urges full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of expanded military operation

TEL AVIV: The Israeli military urged a full evacuation of Gaza City on Tuesday morning, ahead of its planned expanded military operation in the city in northern Gaza.

This is the first warning for a full evacuation of the city in the current round of fighting.

Also on Tuesday, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel had demolished 30 hi-rise buildings in Gaza, which it accused Hamas of using for military infrastructure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel plans to destroy at least 50 “towers of terror” that he said are used by Hamas.