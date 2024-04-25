Begin typing your search...

Israel military spokesman responds to Hamas hostage video

The 23-year-old, who has joint US-Israeli citizenship, was kidnapped from the Nova Music festival and has been held hostage in Gaza ever since.

ByANIANI|25 April 2024 12:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-25 12:15:58.0  )
Israel military spokesman responds to Hamas hostage video
X

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari (ANI)

TEL AVIV : Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari commented on the video released by Hamas terrorists of the Israeli hostage held in Gaza Hirsch Goldberg-Pollin.

The 23-year-old, who has joint US-Israeli citizenship, was kidnapped from the Nova Music festival during the massacre there on October 7, 2023, and has been held hostage in Gaza ever since.

"Until Hamas releases our hostages," he said, "the IDF will continue to chase after Hamas everywhere in Gaza. This is an urgent call to action. No stone will be left unturned in our efforts to locate our abductees."

"This psychological terror video is not just a reminder of what Hamas did on October 7," added Hagari. "It is a reminder of how shocking this terrorist organization is - terrorising the abductees, as well as their families."

WorldIsrael Defence ForcesDaniel HagariHamas terroristsGaza Hirsch Goldberg-PollinNova Music festivalpsychological terrorAbductees
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X