Israel launches new wave of strikes on Iran with no sign of diplomatic breakthrough

Iran has rejected the US offer and put forth its own five-point proposal, which includes reparations and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomats from several countries have been trying to organise a direct meeting between envoys from the US and Iran, possibly in Pakistan.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that Foreign Minster Badr Abdelatty held phone calls the day before with his Turkish and Pakistan counterparts as part of their "intensive efforts" to organise the talks.

Abdelatty said he hoped the tri-country effort would result in "gradual de-escalation efforts that would ultimately lead to the end of the war".

As the diplomatic efforts went on, a group of US ships drew closer to the region with some 2,500 Marines. Additionally, at least 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne — trained to land in hostile territory to secure key territory and airfields — have been ordered to the region.

As US and Israel strikes on Iran continued, the UN Security Council scheduled closed consultation on Iran in New York, according to two UN diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity.

They further said Russia had sought a meeting on US-Israel attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran, which the US -- which holds the Security Council presidency -- scheduled for Friday.

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said the humanitarian organisation's teams in Iran have reported that "countless homes, hospitals and schools have been damaged or destroyed," and nearly every neighbourhood in Tehran has sustained damage.

"Civilians are paying the highest price for this war — it must end," he said in a statement.

The International Organization for Migration said Friday that 82,000 civilian buildings, including hospitals and the homes of 180,000 people have been damaged in Iran so far.

"If this war continues, we risk a far wider humanitarian disaster," Egeland said. "Millions could be forced to flee across borders, placing immense pressure on an already overstretched region."