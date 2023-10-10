Israel intensifies attacks on S. Lebanon, UN mission urges restraint

BEIRUT: Israeli artillery on Monday targeted the outskirts of the Aita al-Shaab town in south Lebanon, a local TV channel reported.

Citizens in the town fled their houses as the Israeli artillery shelling intensified in the afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the al-Jadeed TV channel.

It was also reported that intense reconnaissance flights were seen at low altitudes in southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said it hit southern Lebanon with helicopters and intensified artillery shelling toward the area, in response to militants crossing into Israel's territory and a mortar attack from southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Chief of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) Aroldo Lazaro Saenz has contacted authorities from both sides, urging them to exercise restraint, the National News Agency reported.

The situation on the Lebanon-Israel border escalated over the past two days, with Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah firing dozens of missiles toward Israel in support of the joint attacks launched by Gaza-based Palestinian armed groups starting Saturday morning.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Monday that at least two militants were shot dead when they were crossing from Lebanon into Israel.