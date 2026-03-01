Israel hits Tehran as Iran's counterattacks widen after supreme leader was killed

Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency announced the 86-year-old's death early Sunday. US President Donald Trump said it gave Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country.

The announcements came after a joint US and Israeli aerial bombardment that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites. Trump said the “heavy and pinpoint bombing” was to continue through the week or as long as necessary.

Iran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai. Earlier Sunday, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever targeting Israel and US bases.

Israel also continued its attacks on Iran with an enormous strike that targeted Tehran.