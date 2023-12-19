Israel hits Syrian army positions in response to missiles launched from Syria

TEL AVIV: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that it attacked a military position of the Syrian army in response to missile launches made from there towards Israeli territory.

The attack was carried out with artillery and IDF tanks attacked a military position of the Syrian Army. Monday night, a number of missiles were identified by the IDF that crossed from Syrian territory into Israeli territory. They fell in open areas.

Also, earlier on Sunday a number of launches were detected from Lebanese territory towards the Kiryat Shmona area in the "Finger of the Galilee," Israel's northernmost point.