Israel hits more Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Prominent Hezbollah legislator calls for referendum on the Shiite militant group

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has harshly criticised the Lebanese government's rare direct talks in Washington with Israel as “disgraceful” and urged Lebanon to hold a public referendum to determine the future of Hezbollah's arsenal.

Fadlallah said that if the Lebanese government “truly wants to prove it reflects the aspirations of the Lebanese people, then it should accept a popular referendum” rather than negotiating with Israel on Hezbollah's disarmament. He accused Lebanon of giving Israel a political platform with the talks “at a time when it is killing Lebanese people and committing massacres.”

“The enemy is the one benefiting,” he said.

He said he would expect a popular referendum on Hezbollah to show that “a majority of the Lebanese people” support the militant group's campaign against Israel.