Israel hits Lebanon, Tehran oil depot as desalination plants become targets

Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that oil prices will continue to soar, inflicting pain on the global economy as long as the war in the Middle East goes on.

Oil prices have soared since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, reaching their highest levels since 2023.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude jumped 8.5 per cent to USD 92.69 on Friday — up from nearly USD 70 a barrel just late last week. Meanwhile, benchmark US crude climbed 12.2 per cent, to USD 90.90 a barrel on Friday.

“If the war continues like this, there will be neither a way to sell oil nor the ability to produce it,” Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said in a social media post. He said the war is not only impacting the US, but also the Middle East and the whole world “due to Netanyahu's delusions,” referring to the Israeli prime minister.