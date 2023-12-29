Begin typing your search...
Israel hits air defence base in Syria: report
Israel rarely comments on strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's government, to expand its presence in the country.
AMMAN: Israel has carried out an aerial strike targeting a main Syrian air defence base in the southern Syria, media reports said.
Media reports citing a Syrian military source said that the state media had earlier said missile strikes coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had targeted several sites it did not identify.
“Our air defences confronted the (Israeli) aggressors’ missiles and downed some of them with only material losses,” a Syrian military source said.
Reports said that a Syrian army source was quoted on state media as saying Israel staged another round of strikes after midnight near the capital but gave no details.
Next Story