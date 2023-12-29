Begin typing your search...

Israel hits air defence base in Syria: report

Israel rarely comments on strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's government, to expand its presence in the country.

29 Dec 2023
Representative image (IANS)

AMMAN: Israel has carried out an aerial strike targeting a main Syrian air defence base in the southern Syria, media reports said.

Media reports citing a Syrian military source said that the state media had earlier said missile strikes coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had targeted several sites it did not identify.

“Our air defences confronted the (Israeli) aggressors’ missiles and downed some of them with only material losses,” a Syrian military source said.

Reports said that a Syrian army source was quoted on state media as saying Israel staged another round of strikes after midnight near the capital but gave no details.

