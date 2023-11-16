Israel-Hamas war won't end until there's two-state solution: Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden strongly believes the Israel-Hamas war would not end until there's a two state solution to the problems between the two nations.

"I can't tell you how it's going to last," he said as the differences between the US and Israel widened on the post war scenario with the US asking Israel not to reoccupy Gaza and Israel refusing.

Biden said on Wednesday that he did not believe the Israel-Hamas war would end "until there's a two-state solution".

The remark was in response to a question on setting a deadline around the US' support for Israel in the conflict. The UNSC voted for the fifth time calling for an immediate ceasefire to help humanitarian causes in Gaza.

Biden said: "But I can tell you, I don't think it ultimately ends until there's a two-state solution. I made it clear to the Israelis I think it's a big mistake for them to think they're going to occupy Gaza."

The president was also asked about hostages in Gaza, including a 3-year-old American reportedly being held.

"I'm not going to stop 'till we get her'," Biden was quoted by multiple media outlets as saying.

Meanwhile the IDF intensified its raids at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

The spectre of tanks moving in and around the hospital has heightened fears of survival for hundreds of civilians, including dozens of premature babies, trapped at a site that now signifies Palestinian suffering.

The raid is being described as a "targeted operation against Hamas".

The White House called for patients to be protected, saying it did not "want to see a fire fight in a hospital" as the world sought updates.

Through its Intelligence sources, the US supported Israel's claim that militants were using hospitals, including Al-Shifa, and tunnels beneath them to hide in and keep hostages.

The US does not support airstrikes on Gaza's largest hospital and does not want to see a firefight inside, the White House said last night as the Israeli army raided the Al-Shifa hospital, where hundreds of patients and doctors remain trapped.

"To be clear, we do not support striking a hospital from the air, and we do not want to see a firefight in the hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people are simply trying to get the medical care that they deserve -- not to be caught in a crossfire," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was quoted by the NBC as saying.

"Hospitals and patients must be protected."

As pressure mounted from organisations and international leaders, Israel agreed to allow some fuel into Gaza for humanitarian operations for the first time since the war erupted.

More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 11,200 have been killed.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack October 7, with 239 people still held hostage in Gaza, NBC news said per reports from their correspondents in the enclave.

In the meantime, two dozen Democratic lawmakers signed a letter today urging President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to seek a cease-fire in Gaza.

The letter -- signed by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Betty McCollum of Minnesota, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and 21 others, many of whom are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus -- said the lawmakers were concerned about the intensifying war in Gaza, "particularly grave violations against children, and our fear that without an immediate cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a robust bilateral ceasefire, this war will lead to a further loss of civilian life".

"We urge clarity on your strategic objectives for achieving de escalation and stability in the region," the Democrats wrote.