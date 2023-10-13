Begin typing your search...

Israel-Hamas flare up: Tiruchy agri college professor awaits rescue

Radhika visited Israel's Ben Gurion University at Beersheba on September 23 for a three-week training on drip irrigation, before the conflict broke out.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Oct 2023 5:25 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Radhika, Assistant Professor in the Tiruchy Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College, is in the crosshairs of the Israeli forces and Palestinian insurgent group Hamas, and is currently in hiding at an underground bunker awaiting rescue, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Radhika visited Israel's Ben Gurion University at Beersheba on September 23 for a three-week training on drip irrigation, before the conflict broke out. The place turned into a hotbed of violence as it is situated just 60 kilometres from Gaza. This turn of events forced Radhika to go into hiding in a bunker.

Chances of her immediate evacuation looks bleak since the rescue mission "Operation Ajay", launched by the Indian government, is currently focused on rescue operation at Israel's capital Tel Aviv. However, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University vice-chancellor Geethalakshmi Vellingiri is in touch with the TN government to expedite Radhika's rescue.

In another development, a flight carrying the first batch of Indians, who were stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war, landed in New Delhi under 'Operation Ajay' on Friday morning. As many as 212 Indian nationals from Israel have arrived at the Delhi airport.

Inputs from ANI

