Israel, Greece sign multi-billion-dollar weapons deal, largest between the countries

Israeli arms exports at record highs

The agreement comes as Israeli weapons exports have reached record highs with more than USD 19 billion last year, a 30 per cent increase from 2024, according to official data, despite widespread criticism of Israel's conduct in its wars in Gaza, with Hezbollah and with Iran.

Experts say governments look to Israel because its weapons are battle-tested and they're able to see in real time that the munitions and systems work.

Israel and Greece have deepened defence ties in the last decade. Monday's signing, however, marks the most significant deal between the two as Greece focuses on modernising its armed forces to keep pace with its neighbour and fellow NATO member Turkiye amid long-standing disputes over sea boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.

Previous deals have included a USD 1.65 billion agreement with Israeli defence contractor Elbit to build a flight training school in southern Greece as well as the planned sale of Israeli rocket launchers, anti-tank guided missiles and drones.