Israel Defence Minister Gallant warns people of Lebanon 'He who plays with fire may expect destruction'

TEL AVIV: Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant issued a message to the people of Lebanon Thursday evening.

"Shiite Iran and those who submit [to its ideology], led by Hezbollah, have taken Lebanon and its people hostage for the sake of narrow sectarian interests," said Gallant.

"The State of Israel seeks peace, prosperity and stability on both sides of the northern border," he added. "Therefore, we will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region. If Hezbollah continues its aggression, Israel will fight it, with all its might."

Referring to the 2006 second Lebanon War, Gallant went on to tell the people of Lebanon that they should remember that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah regretted the "dangerous and miscalculated adventure" he embarked on in August 2006.

"Learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024," he said.

Gallant concluded his words with an Arab saying: "He who plays with fire may expect destruction."