Israel Defence Minister Gallant speaks with US Secretary of Defence Austin

TEL AVIV: On Monday Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant held a call with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on the rocket attack conducted by Hezbollah on Saturday, which killed 12 Israeli children in the northern Druze community of Majdal Shams, and injured an additional 30 Israeli civilians. Minister Gallant informed the Secretary about the use of an Iranian rocket, equipped with 50KG explosives and discussed the evidence revealed by the IDF, indicating Hezbollah's responsibility for the attack.

On October 8th, Hezbollah attacked the State of Israel and has since been firing barrages of rockets on a daily basis, threatening Israel's northern communities. Minister Gallant noted that the attack on Saturday is a significant escalation, and that Iranian proxy Hezbollah, will be held responsible. Minister Gallant discussed the defense establishment's determination to restore security to Israel's northern border and to exacting a heavy price from Hezbollah.

The parties also discussed the importance of achieving a framework that will ensure the return of hostages and emphasized the critical timing in light of operational and strategic conditions.

The Minister and Secretary also discussed force build-up efforts and the Israel Defense Forces' qualitative edge in defending itself against terror groups on seven separate fronts.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin and the U.S. Administration for their clear stance vis-a-vis Hezbollah's attack, and for their ongoing commitment to Israel's security.