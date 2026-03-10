Israel can help Iranians 'cast off the yoke of tyranny' but they must act: Netanyahu

Speaking during a visit to the National Health Command Centre on Monday as the regional conflict entered its 11th day, Netanyahu said Israel's campaign was weakening the Iranian leadership.

"Our aspiration is to enable the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it is up to them. But there is no doubt that through the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones and we are still active,” he said.

Netanyahu said that if Israel succeeded together with the Iranian people, it could bring about lasting change.

"If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end to the extent that such things exist in the lives of nations. We will bring about change, and we are already bringing about a massive shift in Israel's international standing," he said.

The prime minister visited the National Health Command Centre along with Health Minister Haim Katz as part of briefings on the healthcare system's functioning during Operation Roaring Lion, Israel's military campaign against Iran, according to a press statement.