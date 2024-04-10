Begin typing your search...

Israel attacks Hezbollah bases in Syria

The IDF said that it considers the Syrian regime responsible for "everything that happens on its territory" and will not allow attempts that will lead to the establishment of bases of the terrorist organization Hezbollah on the Syrian front.

10 April 2024
Representative Image (ANI)

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that late Tuesday night it attacked, in Syria, what was described as a Hezbollah terrorist military infrastructure that was deployed in Syria near Israel.

At the same time, IDF forces also attacked several observation posts and terrorist infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon Tuesday night.

ANI

