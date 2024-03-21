Begin typing your search...

Israel and Moldova sign agreement recognizing drivers licenses

The agreement makes it easier for nationals residing in each other's countries to obtain driving permits

21 March 2024
TEL AVIV: Israel and Moldova signed an agreement recognizing each other's drivers licenses in Jerusalem on Wednesday. The agreement makes it easier for nationals residing in each other's countries to obtain driving permits.

In July, the two countries began talks on establishing a free trade agreement. Israel and Moldova see agriculture, water management, medicine, IT, defense and security as opportunities for business and collaboration.

During the signing ceremony, Moldova's Ambassador Alexandr Roitman and Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety Miri Regev expressed interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue.

