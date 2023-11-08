Israel: Almost 10,000 rockets fired from Gaza since October 7

TEL AVIV: Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip have fired more than 9,500 rockets at Israeli territory since Hamas launched its multi-pronged attack on the Jewish state one month ago, according to data published by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Jerusalem said the numbers are not final and are constantly being updated. Throughout Tuesday, multiple air-raid sirens were activated in central Israel and localities near the border with Gaza.

Some 1,400 people have been murdered in Israel since October 7, while 7,198 more have been wounded. As of Tuesday evening, 342 people remain hospitalized, of whom 51 are in serious condition, according to Israeli Health Ministry data.

Hamas is believed to be holding at least 239 people hostage in Gaza. Along with Israeli citizens, this figure includes 25 Thai nationals, 21 Argentinians, 18 Germans, 10 Americans, seven French, seven Russians, four Hungarians, three Poles, three Portuguese, two Brits, two Filipinos, two Romanians and two Tanzanians. In addition, the terror group is holding hostage individual nationals of Canada, Austria, Brazil, China, South Africa, Denmark, Ireland, Lithuania, Mexico, Nepal, the Netherlands, Serbia, Ukraine and Uruguay.

More than 330,000 Israeli citizens have returned from abroad since the start of "Operation Swords of Iron," the Israel Airports Authority announced on Tuesday, increasing the Jewish state's population by almost 3.5 per cent.

At the same time, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics recorded a sharp decrease in foreigners, including tourists, entering the country. Approximately 98,600 visitors traveled to Israel in October, a decrease of 73 per cent compared to the same month in 2022.

Since Oct. 7, the Israel Defense Forces has attacked over 14,000 terror targets in Gaza, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday night. Troops have killed "thousands of terrorists above and beneath the ground" in the coastal enclave, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is scheduled to travel to Brussels together with some of the families of the hostages, according to Hebrew media reports. As part of the visit, Israel's top diplomat will reportedly address the European Parliament and meet with senior E.U. officials.

"Today, we mark one month since the terrible massacre committed by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel. They committed the most horrible atrocities imaginable, murdered children, harmed women and kidnapped hundreds of civilians, including elderly people and children," Cohen posted on X on Tuesday.

"We will never forget and never forgive. We will destroy Hamas, a terrorist organization worse than ISIS, and we will do everything in our power for the return of the hostages. I call on the international community to stand by our side in the fight against evil," he added.