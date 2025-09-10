Islamist student wing sweeps Dhaka University polls, BNP alleges 'manipulation'

DHAKA: The student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami swept the Dhaka University's students union elections, the results of which were declared on Wednesday, the first such victory for an Islamist student group since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

The student front of former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) rejected the results, alleging “planned manipulation” and termed the polls a “farce”.

The Jamaat-backed Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) won nine of the 12 Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) posts, the elections for which were held on Tuesday.

The university authorities declared ICS candidate Sadik Qayem as Vice-President and SM Farhad as General Secretary. The President's post remains reserved for the university's vice-chancellor.

Observers say this was the first time since 1971 that an Islamist student group has won any university election in Bangladesh.

Qayem polled 1,442 votes against 5,708 secured by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) candidate Khan, while Farhad won the General Secretary's post with 10,794 votes, defeating JCD's Tanvir Bari, who received 5,283.

BNP-backed JCD rejected the results.

"We assumed the results of the planned manipulation since Tuesday afternoon. Put the numbers as you like. We have rejected the farce,” JCD's vice-president candidate Mohammad Abidul Islam wrote on Facebook.

The Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which spearheaded last year's movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government and paved the way for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus' interim administration, failed to make an impact amid internal splits.

SAD candidate Abdul Qauder accused the university of bias, alleging ICS "manipulated the results from inside the polling centres", while JCD worked from "outside".

SAD's former spokesperson, Umama Fatema, who quit the group citing corruption among its leaders, also boycotted the polls after contesting under the “Independent Students Panel”.

She announced her withdrawal from the race in a predawn Facebook post, saying, “Boycott! Boycott! Abandoning DUCSU.”

However, Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Jasim Uddin described the polls as a “model”, saying, “We promised to deliver, and we have kept that promise.”

“Whenever the nation falls into crisis, Dhaka University leads the way,” he said.

National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah said the results would shape Bangladesh's political future, urging all parties to respect the outcome.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), an offshoot of the SAD, is seen as sympathetic to Yunus.

According to the university authorities, witnessed 78 per cent voter turnout and were largely peaceful, though marred by allegations of irregularities and bias.

The voting began at 8 am on Tuesday and ended at 4 pm peacefully. Tensions mounted after counting began on Tuesday evening, with ICS taking a clear lead.

The interim government had disbanded Awami League's student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), branding it a "terrorist organisation".

Though the BNP has emerged as the single major party in Awami League's absence, Jamaat-e-Islami appears to have consolidated its political influence, with its student activists being credited for their role in last year's “July Uprising”, observers said.