Islamist extremists, far rights groups spreading poison of extremism: Rishi Sunak

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came out heavily against the rising cases of 'extremism' in the United Kingdom and warned that while people have the right to march and protest 'peacefully', they can't call for violence and extremism.

The UK Prime Minister said that a "shocking increase" has been noticed in extremist disruption and criminality in the recent weeks and months, and what started as protests on streets, has descended into "intimidation, threats, and planned acts of violence."

"Jewish children fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveal their identity. Muslim women abused in the street for the actions of a terrorist group they have no connection with. Now our democracy itself is a target," Sunak said in his address to the Nation from outside 10 Downing Street. He acknowledged that immigrants from different spheres of the world have come and integrated in the country without giving up on their identities.

"You can be a practising Hindu and a proud Briton as I am. Or a devout Muslim and a patriotic citizen as so many are. Or a committed Jewish person and the heart of your local community...and all underpinned by the tolerance of our established, Christian church," Sunak said.

"But I fear that our great achievement in building the world's most successful multi-ethnic, multi faith democracy is being deliberately undermined," he said. Sunak said that since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, many groups are trying to take advantage of the war to advance a divisive, hateful ideological agenda. Due to this, on many occasions, the UK streets were "hijacked" by "hostile groups."

"Islamist extremists and far rights groups are spreading a poison, that poison is extremism," he stated. He further said that while people have the right to march and protest demanding protection fo civilian life, they can't call for "violent Jihad".

"I respect that the police have a tough job in policing the protests we have seen and that they are operationally independent. But we must draw a line. Yes, you can march and protest with passion...You can demand the protection of civilian life...but no, you cannot call for violent Jihad," Sunak said.

He also cited the order by Home Secretary James Cleverly that the foreign nationals who are in UK on visas, if "spew hate on protests or seek to intimidate people", their right to stay in the country will be revoked. "I want to speak directly to those who choose to continue to protest: Don't let the extremists hijack your marches. You have a chance in the coming weeks to show that you can protest decently, peacefully and with empathy for your fellow citizens," Sunak further said.