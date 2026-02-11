'Islamabad under fire': ISKP's calculated return amid Pakistan’s security strain

The ISKP was quiet when it came to operations in Pakistan for almost a year.

The last attack that the ISKP claimed responsibility for was at Balochistan's Mastung on April 15, 2025, when a bus carrying personnel of the Pakistani security forces was targeted, resulting in the death of three.

Security analysts say that the ISKP has been carrying out attacks in Pakistan since 2015. However, until 2022, the attacks were fewer, and there were years when just one strike was claimed by the ISKP.