Islamabad talks: US and Iran fail to reach agreement after marathon negotiations

The failure to arrive at an agreement following the face-to-face negotiations between the two sides raised doubts over the effectiveness of their fragile two-week ceasefire as well as the prospect of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to stabilise the global energy market.

"We have been at it now for 21 hours. We've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians, that's the good news," Vance, who led the US delegation at the talks in Islamabad, said at a press conference.