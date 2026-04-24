Islamabad remains shut for heavy traffic amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks

The administrations of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had closed all major roads and markets in VVIP movement areas on Sunday amid indications that the talks could begin any day during the week. More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

However, no schedule for the arrival of the leaders has been announced as the week draws to a close. With uncertainty persisting, district administrations are yet to decide on reopening areas around the Nur Khan Airbase and resuming Metro Bus, electric bus services and goods transportation.

Streets, link roads, markets and banks around the old airport have remained closed during the last five consecutive days, confining residents of Shah Faisal Colony, Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Fazal Town, among other areas, to their homes.