Islamabad bomber identified as Peshawar resident, was trained in Afghanistan: Officials

According to preliminary findings shared by sources associated with the investigation, the attacker, identified as Yasir Khan Yasir, had reportedly stayed in Afghanistan for nearly five months before returning to Pakistan, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Investigators are also exploring potential connections between the suspect and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), though officials have stressed that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage and no final conclusions have been drawn.

Sources indicated that Yasir Khan, who was reportedly influenced by the Salafi school of thought, is believed to have received militant training during his stay across the border.

“He received training at the Mansoor Istashhadi training centre in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province and travelled to and from the country multiple times,” sources told The Express Tribune.