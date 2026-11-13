Is Outlook down? Widespread outage hits Microsoft email, other apps

The disruptions, which were first reported after midday Eastern time and continued into the night, were also impacting many companies and some government operations.

Nearly 130,000 users on outage tracker Downdetector reported problems accessing Outlook just after 1 pm EST. New reports have since fallen from that peak, but many said they couldn't send and receive emails or had trouble loading their inboxes altogether.

Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft's workplace messaging app Teams, as well as its AI assistant Copilot and wider Microsoft 365 services.