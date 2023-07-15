Ireland's 2022 GDP growth revised down to 9.4%

DUBLIN: Ireland's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 9.4 per cent in 2022, slightly less than the 12 per cent estimate published in March, the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.Calculated at constant prices, the country's GDP amounted to 475 billion euros ($533 billion) in 2022, an increase of nearly 41 billion euros compared to 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted the CSO as saying.

On Friday, the CSO also published the revised GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2023, which showed a 2.8 per cent contraction compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

This was slightly higher than the CSO's previous estimate of 2.7 per cent.