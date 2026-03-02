World

Iraqi militia claims drone attack targeting US troops in Baghdad

The group, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, is one of a group of Shiite militias operating in Iraq following the 2003 US-led invasion of the country that toppled Saddam Hussein.
DUBAI: An Iraqi Shiite militia claimed a drone attack Monday targeting US troops at the airport in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, further widening the retaliation over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US and Iraq did not immediately comment on the claim.

The attack comes as Iranian-supported militias including the Lebanese group Hezbollah have entered the war started by the U.S. and Israel launching an airstrike campaign targeting Iran's theocracy.

