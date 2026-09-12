Iraq races to contain fallout after local Iran-backed militias accused of attacking Saudi pipeline

Though an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias in Iraq denied their involvement, Iraq's government confirmed the attacks had originated from its territory. The government pledged to investigate and dismissed a military commander.

The country is under mounting pressure to prevent local militias from aiding other Iran proxy groups across the region. The Iraqi government has set a Sept. 30 deadline for nonstate groups to disarm, but several of the most powerful militias have said they will not comply.

Pressure to disarm the militias is especially acute as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels make an advance across Yemen's west coast in a major setback to the Saudi-backed coalition that risks escalating the war in the region. The Houthis on Friday seized an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping lane through which around 12 per cent of global trade passes.

Their virtual control of the strait could send global oil prices already inflated by the six-month Iran-US war spiralling. The strait has become a vital commercial lane for Saudi oil ever since the Iran war disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked about the region Saturday while speaking to reporters in Dublin, US President Donald Trump said Iran was “probably” responsible for the pipeline attack, but tried to calm concerns.

He said his administration has “had discussions” with the Houthis, though he did not specify to which talks he was referring.

“The Houthis called us, and they don't want to fight with us,” Trump said. “They would much prefer not having us involved, and they're letting most ships go through.”