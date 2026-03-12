Iran's unrelenting attacks on Mideast shipping, energy infrastructure send oil prices soaring

Iran fires at multiple Gulf Arab countries and hits ship in Persian Gulf

The UN Security Council voted Wednesday to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran's “egregious attacks” on its Gulf neighbours, but Tehran showed no signs of changing its strategy.

As the day began Thursday, a container ship in the Persian Gulf was hit with a projectile off the coast of Dubai, sparking a small fire, according to British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre. It said the crew of the vessel were safe.

In Bahrain, an early Iranian attack sparked a major fire on Muharraq Island, home to the country's international airport. Authorities urged people to stay indoors and close windows to avoid smoke. The airport has jet fuel tanks, and other tanks in the area serve the kingdom's oil industry.

Kuwait's Defence Ministry said an Iranian drone smashed into a residential building, wounding two people, the UAE said it had activated air defences twice to protect Dubai from attacks, and firefighters extinguished a blaze at a tower in Dubai Creek Harbour after a drone hit.

Saudi Arabia said it had shot down a drone targeting the diplomatic quarter of the capital, Riyadh, and also reported downing drones in kingdom's east, including at least one trying to target its Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter desert.

Following an attack on Iraq's Basra port that killed at least one person, officials said Thursday that it had been forced to halt operations at all the country's oil terminals.

Farhan al-Fartousi, the director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, said the attack targeted a vessel in a ship-to-ship transfer area of the Persian Gulf port.