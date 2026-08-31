Iran's supreme leader calls for Muslim unity against US and Israel, other Mideast news

A tanker ship is struck in the Strait of Hormuz

A monitoring agency run by the British military says an unknown projectile struck a tanker ship on Saturday north of Khasab, Oman, in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organisation said the ship had been moving inbound and no casualties or environmental impact had been reported. It cited unspecified military authorities.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

NBC says settlers attack journalists in West Bank

Settlers attacked an NBC crew in the central West Bank on Saturday as they were interviewing a Palestinian woman who said she'd been driven out of her house, the network said.

Correspondent Matt Bradley, two other crew members and the woman were treated for injuries, NBC said, giving no details about them. NBC shared footage showing masked settlers approaching the crew with sticks and beating their vehicles.

Israel's military said it was “aware of reports of Palestinian injuries, including a Palestinian woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.” It did not comment on the attack on the NBC crew.

Israel's prime minister issued a rare condemnation Saturday after a wave of violence by settlers in the West Bank. Netanyahu has come under US criticism for the attacks.