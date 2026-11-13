Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it destroyed US radar in Bahrain, and other Mideast news

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims strike on US radar in Bahrain

A report by Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted a statement by the Guard as saying the attack on the US radar system followed a US strike on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port of Sirik.

Bahrain has been one of the strongest critics of Iran and is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

The statement said the attack on the radar was a serious warning to the US to cease its strikes. It was the first report by Iran on targeting a facility in Bahrain since September.

During an air war that began in February, Iran targeted US bases in neighbouring Arab nations including Bahrain in retaliation for US strikes. Since then, Iran routinely targets oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway for international oil shipments.