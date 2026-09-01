Iran's president says Iran would return to ceasefire agreement if US does

Iran's president says his country would return to ceasefire agreement if US does as well

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that “if the US returns to its commitments in the memorandum of understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reciprocate,” Iranian state media reported.

The June memorandum of understanding provided for an immediate ceasefire and started a 60-day period for negotiations aimed at reaching a wider peace deal. Iran agreed to clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines and allow ships to pass during the period, and the US agreed to end its naval blockade, lift sanctions, issue waivers for Iranian oil exports and begin work on a reconstruction package for Iran, among other things.

The agreement broke down quickly, and while there has been a lull in fighting, the two sides exchanged fire on the weekend with the US targeting Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran responding by firing missiles at American military facilities in Jordan, which were intercepted.

While Pezeshkian has long favoured a negotiated end to the war, the most powerful force in Iran remains the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which is pressing for greater concessions from the US, including Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz and financial compensation for the war. Those conditions would likely be unacceptable to Washington.

The leaders of China, Russia and India are all attending the summit in Kyrgyzstan, which has been billed as a counterweight to US global influence.

Iran's foreign minister has already held meetings with his Chinese counterpart and Pezeshkian was due to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later Tuesday.