Iran's foreign minister vows harsh retaliation if Israel strikes Iran in response to missile barrage

BEIRUT: Iran's foreign minister warned Israel on Friday that if it carries out an attack on Iran, Tehran will retaliate in a harsh way.

Abbas Araghchi was in Beirut for meetings with Lebanese officials. His visit came three days after Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel, the latest in a series of rapidly escalating attacks that threaten to push the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.

“If the Israeli entity takes any step or measure against us, our retaliation will be stronger than the previous one,” Araghchi said after meeting Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.