Iran's foreign minister Araghchi meets Pakistan Army chief Munir

The meeting, according to a short video posted by the Iranian embassy on social media, was also attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, and ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam.

The Pakistani side included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials.

Araghchi calls on Munir, the embassy said in the video caption.

It did not provide further details about the discussions.