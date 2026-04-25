Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Pakistan for peace talks

The Pakistan Foreign Office said the Iranian leader was received by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Munir along with other senior officials upon arrival.

"During the visit, the Iranian foreign minister will hold meetings with Pakistan’s senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability," it said.

On the other hand, the Iranian embassy in Pakistan in a social media post said: "H.E. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Honorable Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Islamabad in order to review bilateral matters and consulate on regional developments."